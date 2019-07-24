Donna N. Snyder LEXINGTON - Donna N. Snyder, 79, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Born on July 17, 1939 in Cumberland, MD, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Kathleen E. Nield. She was also preceded in death by her son, Guy Thomas Snyder, Jr. She is survived by her son, Kyle Snyder (Denise); daughter-in-law, Rita Snyder; grandchildren, Nicole (Nathan) Craig, Chelsea (Jonathan) Norris, Dalton and Tanner Snyder; great-grandchildren, Canon, Thea, Liam, and Amelia; sister, Charlene Nield; nieces, Kate and Hannah Brandenburg; nephew, Briggs (Jordan) Brandenburg; former spouse and lifelong friend, Tom Snyder, Sr. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Carolina Gardens and Heartstrings Hospice for the loving care they provided. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, 1205 Old Cherokee Rd., Lexington, SC. Visitation with family will be prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's memory may be made to American Liver Foundation at liverfoundation.org or Mt. Horeb UMC. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on July 24, 2019