Donna Schmitt Owens WILLISTON Donna Schmitt Owens, 80, went into eternal rest on August 22, 2019 peacefully at her home surrounded by family. Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 24, at 11 am at Dyches Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mark Canipe officiating and Order of Eastern Star Service with burial to follow at Williston Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at Dyches Funeral Home Chapel from 6-8 pm. Memorials may be made to Ackerman Chapter #198 c/o Joan Paschall, Secretary, 334 Pascallas Street, Blackville, SC 29817. The family has entrusted Dyches Funeral Home and Crematory with the arrangements.
Published in The State on Aug. 24, 2019