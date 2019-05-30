Donna Tomlin CAMDEN Donna Rice Tomlin, 64, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Born in Camden, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Betty Rice. Mrs. Tomlin was a member of First Baptist Church and Orchestra of Camden, and The Sumter and Camden Concert Bands. She was also a chairperson for the Camband Club and had a passion for music. Surviving are her husband, Gary "Tomahawk" Tomlin; children, Christopher Lee Mitchell (Jennifer) of Richburg, Richard Dallas Norris (Courtney) of Rock Hill, Julia Chance Tomlin (Trey Funderburk) of Camden; sister, Beverly Mitchell (Wayne) of Gaston; grandchildren, Beth Mitchell, Tripp Mitchell, Garrett Blanchett, Joseph Mitchell, Michael Norris, Ethan Norris; and mother-in-law, Janet Tomlin. She was predeceased by siblings, Johnny Rice, Becky Powers and Laura Rice. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Theil-Meyers Pet Adoption Center. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 30, 2019