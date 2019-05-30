Donna Tomlin

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Tomlin.
Service Information
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC
29078
(803)-408-8711
Obituary
Send Flowers

Donna Tomlin CAMDEN Donna Rice Tomlin, 64, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Born in Camden, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Betty Rice. Mrs. Tomlin was a member of First Baptist Church and Orchestra of Camden, and The Sumter and Camden Concert Bands. She was also a chairperson for the Camband Club and had a passion for music. Surviving are her husband, Gary "Tomahawk" Tomlin; children, Christopher Lee Mitchell (Jennifer) of Richburg, Richard Dallas Norris (Courtney) of Rock Hill, Julia Chance Tomlin (Trey Funderburk) of Camden; sister, Beverly Mitchell (Wayne) of Gaston; grandchildren, Beth Mitchell, Tripp Mitchell, Garrett Blanchett, Joseph Mitchell, Michael Norris, Ethan Norris; and mother-in-law, Janet Tomlin. She was predeceased by siblings, Johnny Rice, Becky Powers and Laura Rice. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Theil-Meyers Pet Adoption Center. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.