Donnie Fulmer COLUMBIA Donnie Fulmer, 91, of Columbia, died July 1, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center. Born in Florida, on March 16, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Alice Davis. Donnie was a licensed private detective and loved working alongside her daughter every chance she could. Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Fulmer Cooke "Cookie"; sons, Bobby Fulmer and Don Kent (Pat); grandchildren, Lisa Cooke Branham, James "Jimmy" Cooke, Amanda Fulmer, Jeremy Fulmer, Robbie Radcliff, and Donnie Kent; 9 great grandchildren; and a sister, Jeanne Spence (Billy). In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Fulmer The funeral service for Mrs. Fulmer will be held 11 o'clock, Wednesday, July 3rd at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, with Rev. Joe Copeland officiating. Burial will follow the service in St. Andrew's Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:30 o'clock. Memorials may be made to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 501 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, 29210 Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on July 3, 2019