Donnie "Redman" SawyerSeptember 6, 1955 - November 25, 2020Hopkins, South Carolina - Donnie "Redman" Sawyer went peacefully on his way to heaven Wednesday, November 25, 2020 with his family by his side. He was the son of late Leon and Maggie Sawyer of Marion, SC. He was born September 6, 1955 in Marion, SC. Donnie worked in the trucking business as a truck driver for many years. Over the years, he enjoyed spending his time hunting at Fort Motte and Kingsville hunting club with close family and friends. Other times were spent camping and fishing on the river, growing his garden, or fixing just about anything. Those who knew him best loved his stories overflowing with humor and quick wit.Donnie is survived by his wife of 45 years, Alice Faye Sawyer of Hopkins SC; son, Donald Sawyer (Kimberly) of Hopkins, SC; two daughters, Maggie Denise Godwin (Chris) of Columbia SC and Katherine Sawyer of West Columbia SC; sisters; Mildred Johnson, Betty Ruth Taylor, Ernestine Cooper, Bertha Mae Daniels; brothers, David Sawyer (Judy), Ricky Sawyer (Deanna); granddaughters, Haley Sawyer, Candice Campbell, Kayla Speer, Alyssa Grace Sawyer, Madison Sawyer; grandsons, Hunter and Austin Sawyer, Owen Garrett, Landin Sawyer, Wade Frye and Andrew Frye; great-grandchild; Ryan Kelly Quarles and many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his siblings Billy Sawyer, Roy Sawyer, Tom Sawyer; and Linda Turner.The family will accept visitors on Monday November 30, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held for Donnie at a later date.