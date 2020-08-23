1/2
1942 - 2020
Donnie Vance Hyrne COLUMBIA - Donnie Vance Hyrne passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. Donnie was born August 29, 1942 in Columbia, SC. He was the son of the late Charles Esdorn Hyrne and Geneva Hyrne Finklea. Donnie began his career as an iron worker with Wilhoit Steel Erectors. He was a skilled iron worker working in construction and erecting steel for various companies throughout the southeast for 49 years, until he retired at the age of 65. Donnie was a member at Elmwood Avenue Church of God, where he previously served as an usher. He enjoyed his weekly golf games with his friends and church buddies. Besides enjoying golf, he was a USC Gamecock football fan and enjoyed watching golf, football, and NASCAR racing. Donnie loved his family and spending time with them was what he loved most. In addition to his parents, Donnie was predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth (Lib) Goff. He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly; his beloved son, Donald (DJ) Hyrne, Jr. (fiancé Jen Heavner); the light of his life, his grandson, Preston Hyrne; his mother-in-law, Margie Howard of Monroe, NC; three brothers, Robert E. Hyrne (Doris) of Irmo, SC, Clyde L. Finklea (Carolyn) of Irmo, SC and Sammie W. Finklea (Bess) of Lexington, SC; two sisters, Virginia Hood of Columbia, SC and Mary Jane Snelling of West Columbia, SC; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 4th, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Elmwood Avenue Church of God. The family will receive friends and visitors beginning at 2:00 pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elmwood Avenue Church of God, 1427 Elmwood Ave. Columbia, SC 29201 or Compassionate Care Hospice, 100 Ashland Park Ln. Suite B, Columbia, SC 29210. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn is assisting the family. Please sign the online register book at thompsonsfuneral.com

Published in The State on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
02:00 PM
Elmwood Avenue Church of God
SEP
4
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Elmwood Avenue Church of God
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
(803) 776-1092
