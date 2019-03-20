Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doorthy McCarty. View Sign



Dorothy Dale McCarty COLUMBIA - Dorothy Dale McCarty Bickley passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 80. Mrs. Bickley was born and reared in Newberry, SC, the daughter of the late Thelma Livingston McCarty and Philip Gladstone McCarty. She was predeceased by her brother, Philip Gladstone, Jr. of Yamanishi-Ken, Japan, and her sister, Ann McCarty Connelly of Newberry, SC. Mrs. Bickley was a graduate of Newberry High School, and later had a career in public relations. A member of Virginia Wingard United Methodist Church, Mrs. Bickley was married to her surviving husband, Reverend Hugh Johnson Bickley of Columbia for 63 years. Reverend Bickley, a retired Army chaplain, and Mrs. Bickley, reared three children together and lived the life of a military family. Mrs. Bickley was an active volunteer with Army Community Services during her husband's military career. Mrs. Bickley loved gardening, her daily walks and exercising, and caring for animals. She is survived by her husband, as well as her three daughters, Felicia Bickley Holst of Nashville, TN, Stacey Bickley Derrick of Leesville, SC and Leah Bickley McConnell of Awendaw, SC. Also surviving are her three sons-in-law, Peter Holst, Scott Derrick and Jamie McConnell and grandchildren, Preston Craig of New York, Y, Reid and Brett Derrick of Leesville, SC and Molly and Madison McConnell of Awendaw, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Virginia Wingard United Methodist Church, 1500 Broad River Road, Columbia, SC 29210. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home in Newberry, SC from 4:00- 6:00 pm. The funeral service will be Friday, March 22, 2019 at Virginia Wingard United Methodist Church in Columbia, SC at 11:00 am. Burial will be at 1:00 pm at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. www.mcswainevans.com Funeral Home McSwain-Evans Funeral Home

1724 Main St.

Newberry , SC 29108

