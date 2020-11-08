Dorinda Lloyd
April 19, 1957 - November 4, 2020
Sumter, South Carolina - Dorinda "Rene" Lloyd, 63, wife of Mike Lloyd, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland.
Born April 19, 1957, in Kershaw County, she was a daughter of Lee Brown Goff and the late Aussie Goff. She was a member of Cherryvale Baptist Church and was a volunteer at the Trinity Methodist Church Shepherd's Center. She was welcomed everywhere she went and was loved by everyone that knew her.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years; her mother of Elgin; two sons, Micky Lloyd (Leslie) and Matthew Lloyd (Amanda) all of Sumter; two grandsons, Daxton Aussie Lloyd and Rhody Brian Lloyd; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Melinda Goff; and a brother, Kevin Goff.
A graveside service will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday in the Sumter Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Miller officiating.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.