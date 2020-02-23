Doris W. Antley LEESVILLE - Memorial service for Doris Wilson Antley, 76, will be conducted 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Wittenberg Lutheran Church with the Rev. Emily Edenfield officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm. until 3:45 p.m. in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wittenberg Lutheran Church Food Pantry, P.O. Box 3447, Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Ms. Antley passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. Born in Winona, MS, she was the daughter of the late LTC US Army Thomas Woodrow Wilson (RET) and Rebecca Burch Wilson. She was an active member of Wittenberg Lutheran Church, where she served on numerous committees, and was an avid supporter of the Food Pantry. Ms. Antley was a retired Educator with Lexington County School District 3 and was a member of several educational organizations. Surviving are her sons, Chris Antley and Burch Antley; brother, Jack Wilson; grandchildren, Wilson, Owen, and Lillian Antley; and many close friends she viewed as family. Online register at Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on Feb. 23, 2020