Doris Bickley Waldrop WHITEROCK - A funeral service for Doris Bickley Waldrop, 93, will be held at 2:00 on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019, at White Rock Baptist Church, with internment at Newberry Memorial Gardens. The Pastor Glenn Day will conduct the service. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to White Rock Baptist Church, 1409 Peace Haven Road, Chapin, SC 29036 or to the at PO Box 42040l Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Mrs. Waldrop was born September 26th, 1925, in White Rock, and passed away on June 14th, 2019. She was a daughter of the late P. Wilbur Bickley and Grace Addy Bickley. Mrs. Waldrop was a member of the White Rock Baptist Church and was Postmistress of the White Rock Post Office for 35 years. Mrs. Waldrop is survived by five children, Karey Waldrop of North Carolina, Sharon Castle of Clemson, Beth Smith of Leesville, Billie Snyder of Mount Pleasant, and Jeffrey Waldrop of Houston, TX; grandchildren Bucky Waldrop, Sharolynn Suber, Melissa Robertson, Miranda Decker, and William Waldrop; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and brother W. Rhea Bickley of White Rock. She was predeceased by her husband W. B. Waldrop and her daughter Joanna Lynn Waldrop. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home Chapin Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on June 18, 2019