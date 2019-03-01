Doris Cassady COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Doris Cassady, 86, of Bethune, SC, will be held at Cassatt Baptist Church on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Rev. Dean Elliott will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Cassatt Baptist Church, 2604 US 1, Cassatt, SC 29032. Doris died Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was born in Camden, SC, the daughter of the late Furman Clifton Humphrey and Cordelia Stokes Humphrey. Doris attended Cassatt Baptist Church. Dear family friend, Beth Drummond and all her loving nieces and nephews. Doris is survived by her husband of 67 years, Thomas E. Cassady, of Bethune, SC; daughter, Robin Walters, of Camden, SC, Glenda Robinson (Tommy), of Cassatt, SC; son, Tony Cassady (Beverly) and Kent Cassady (Melissa) both of Cassatt, SC; grandchildren, Clay Cassady, Katie Sanmann (Jason), T.J. Cassady, Cami Cassady (Tom), Cassady Knight (Josh) and great grandchildren Lily, Gaines and Logan; and sister, Margaret McCoy, of Bethune, SC. Doris is predeceased by her brother in law, Tappy Walters and 8 brothers and sisters. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Cassady family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Cassady.
Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden
1112 Fair Street
Camden, SC 29020
(803) 432-3583
Published in The State on Mar. 1, 2019