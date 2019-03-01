Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Cassady. View Sign

Doris Cassady COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Doris Cassady, 86, of Bethune, SC, will be held at Cassatt Baptist Church on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Rev. Dean Elliott will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Cassatt Baptist Church, 2604 US 1, Cassatt, SC 29032. Doris died Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was born in Camden, SC, the daughter of the late Furman Clifton Humphrey and Cordelia Stokes Humphrey. Doris attended Cassatt Baptist Church. Dear family friend, Beth Drummond and all her loving nieces and nephews. Doris is survived by her husband of 67 years, Thomas E. Cassady, of Bethune, SC; daughter, Robin Walters, of Camden, SC, Glenda Robinson (Tommy), of Cassatt, SC; son, Tony Cassady (Beverly) and Kent Cassady (Melissa) both of Cassatt, SC; grandchildren, Clay Cassady, Katie Sanmann (Jason), T.J. Cassady, Cami Cassady (Tom), Cassady Knight (Josh) and great grandchildren Lily, Gaines and Logan; and sister, Margaret McCoy, of Bethune, SC. Doris is predeceased by her brother in law, Tappy Walters and 8 brothers and sisters. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Cassady family at

Doris Cassady COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Doris Cassady, 86, of Bethune, SC, will be held at Cassatt Baptist Church on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Rev. Dean Elliott will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Cassatt Baptist Church, 2604 US 1, Cassatt, SC 29032. Doris died Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was born in Camden, SC, the daughter of the late Furman Clifton Humphrey and Cordelia Stokes Humphrey. Doris attended Cassatt Baptist Church. Dear family friend, Beth Drummond and all her loving nieces and nephews. Doris is survived by her husband of 67 years, Thomas E. Cassady, of Bethune, SC; daughter, Robin Walters, of Camden, SC, Glenda Robinson (Tommy), of Cassatt, SC; son, Tony Cassady (Beverly) and Kent Cassady (Melissa) both of Cassatt, SC; grandchildren, Clay Cassady, Katie Sanmann (Jason), T.J. Cassady, Cami Cassady (Tom), Cassady Knight (Josh) and great grandchildren Lily, Gaines and Logan; and sister, Margaret McCoy, of Bethune, SC. Doris is predeceased by her brother in law, Tappy Walters and 8 brothers and sisters. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Cassady family at www.kornegayfuneral.com Funeral Home Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden

1112 Fair Street

Camden , SC 29020

(803) 432-3583 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close