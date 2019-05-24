Doris "Dee" Cooper Styles LEXINGTON - Doris "Dee" Cooper Styles passed away on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at the age of 87, surrounded by family. She is being reunited with her husband Charles F. "Bill" Styles and her grandson Jim Benton who preceded her in death. Dee was born on August 21, 1931 in Elgin, SC to Connie and Rufus Cooper. She worked for Richland School District 1. Taking care of family was most important to her, with four children, 14 grandchildren and 12 (soon to be 13) great-grandchildren. She was also a member of "The Silver Foxes". Her children Vickie, Chuck, Susan and Russell survive her. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Dunbar Funeral Home, 3926 Devine Street. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Crescent Hill Baptist Food Bank (2659 Two Notch Rd Columbia, SC) or Disabled Veterans (dav.org). Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State from May 24 to May 25, 2019