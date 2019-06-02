Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris DeVaney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Bivens DeVaney "Charleene" GASTON - Doris "Charleene" Bivens DeVaney, 76, of Gaston, wife of the late Jimmy Eugene DeVaney, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was born on March 27, 1943 in Fairfield, Alabama to the late Willard Lee Bivens and Doris E. Fairburn Collins. She retired as an accountant and was a member of Platt Springs United Methodist Church. Doris is survived by a daughter, Amanda Jo Evans; a son, David Earle DeVaney (Linda); one sister, Linda Johns; one brother, Allan Bivens; and one granddaughter, Elaine Lisa Elizabeth Evans "Elee". In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by a son in law, Jerry Evans. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Southland Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made in Doris's memory to the , 128 Stonemark Lane, Columbia, SC 29210. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

