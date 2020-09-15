Doris Duke Walker 1/4/1925 - 9/12/2020 COLUMBIA - Doris Aline Duke Walker went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 12, in her home surrounded by her loving family and her special caretaker, Quine' Smallan angel here on earth. Thanks also to another caretaker, Nola McBride, who loved our mama as well. Doris was 95 years old and was amazed the Lord had given her so much time on earth. A lifelong resident of Columbia, she was married to Troy Vincent Walker for 59 years prior to his passing in 2001. Together they had seven children including two who were born prematurely and died shortly after birth. When asked how many children she had, Doris always said seven. She never forgot those two babies. Doris retired from the workforce after a combined 25 years of service to General Electric and Mepco. Doris was a New Heights Baptist Church member, attending every Sunday and Wednesday until she was no longer physically able to do so. She loved reading her Bible and listening to the old traditional hymns. She liked to travel when she could and marveled at the Lord's creations. When sitting at home, you would find her either reading the newspaper, doing Word Search puzzles, or playing Solitaire on her iPad. Doris was dedicated to her family and nothing made her happier than seeing her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her great great grandchild. She also dearly loved her two brothers and three sisters who predeceased her. Family was very special to her including her nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and all their spouses. When you visited her, she was never ready for you to leave. She would have had everyone spend the night at her house if she could. Doris leaves a legacy of warmth, caring and sweetness to her surviving children: Charlene Walker LeGrand, W. Carl Walker (Judy), Delores Walker Mills (Johnny), Patricia Walker Wells (Ron) and Myron A. Walker (Sue); Grandchildren: Stephanie LeGrand (Kerry Bright); Charlie LeGrand; Darlene Foate Lee (Ken), Leilani Walker Phinney (Robert); Nikki Walker Donato (Michael); Tracy Wells Miller (Thomasjohn); Ashley K. Wells (Phillip Dugger); nine Great-Grandchildren and one Great-Great-Grandchild. Doris was preceded in death by two children: Troy Vincent Walker Jr. and Christine Walker; her parents: Albert and Annie Duke, her siblings: Lewis Duke; Joan Duke Capps; Norma Duke Steele; Albert "Pat" Duke; & Jean Duke Martin. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 17, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends & family from 1:00 - 1:45 on the day of the funeral at the chapel. Services will be streamed online at URL link - https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/282459362
for those unable to attend. The family requests that memorials be made to New Heights Church, Broad River Road, Columbia, SC.