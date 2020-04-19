Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris F. Marsh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doris F. Marsh COLUMBIA, SC - Mrs. Doris F. Marsh, 91, of Columbia, SC entered into the presence of her heavenly Father on Monday, April 13, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Terry Smoak officiating. Thompson Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Mrs. Marsh was born in Laurens, S.C., the daughter of the late Ben T. and Lena C. Fuller. She was a retired teacher of Richland School District 1, and she also served as church pianist and organist at Beulah Baptist for over 30 years. She was a life-time member of Alpha Delta Kappa, International Honorary Sorority of women educators. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years Dr. Calvert R. Marsh Sr.; brother, Johnny I. Fuller of Clinton, SC; and sister, Agnes Blalock of Lake Marion, SC. She is survived by brother, Floyd (Edie) Fuller, Boone, NC; sister, Nell Adams, Dresher, PA; sister-in-law, Ann Fuller, Clinton, SC; children, Calvert R. Marsh, Jr. (Will Suttles), Maggie Valley, NC, Catherine (Jim) Hodge, Lexington, SC and David (Scottie) Marsh, West Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Candace (Ray) Gunning, Columbia, SC, Cliffe Marsh, Pelion, SC, Matthew Marsh, Lyman, SC, Brian McKinney, Hendersonville, NC and Brittany (Mike) Mallin, Bend, Oregon, Jacob Marsh, West Columbia, SC; step-granddaughters, Angie (Billy) Hicks, Gaston, SC and Vesta (Kerry) Morris, West Columbia, SC; great-grandchildren, Marlaena Farnsworth, Houston, TX, Jordan Tackett, Seneca, SC, Delilah and Luke Mallin, Bend, Oregon; step-great-granddaughters, Danielle (Andrew) Riley, Gaston, SC, Kenzie Hicks, Gaston, SC and Lily and Emma Morris, West Columbia, SC. Also, several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express our appreciation to the staff of Rice Estate Nursing Home and Be Well Home Care and especially to Ms. Andrek Foster of Be Well for her love and care these past 3 years. Memorials may be made to Kilbourne Park Baptist Church, 4005 Kilbourne Road, Columbia, SC 29206-4528.

