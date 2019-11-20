Doris G. Brisson

Obituary
Doris G. Brisson LEXINGTON - Doris G. Brisson, 81, died on November 17, 2019. Born and raised in Clover, SC but has been a Lexington native for her last 25+ years. She ws the daughter of the late Gladys B. and Haskell Clack, a member of The Church of God, and a beloved , long time employee of the Waffle House family. Survivors: Brothers, Mack Clack, Jerry Clack and Dale Clack, Son: Freddie O Dinkins, Daughter: Loretta (Dinkins) Brewer along with 4 grandchildren and soon to be 7 great grandchildren. Memorial: Private ceremony
Published in The State on Nov. 20, 2019
