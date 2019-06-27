Doris Godbold Player Baker SUMTER - Doris Godbold Player Baker, a resident of the National Healthcare Center in Sumter, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. The daughter of Ed and Louise Godbold, she was born in Rembert, S. C., on October 25, 1934. She attended Hillcrest High School in Dalzell, S. C., and Columbia College. She was married to the late William C. Player and later to Leland Baker. She is survived by two daughters, Mary Shoemaker and Wendy Player of Sumter, and a son, William C. Player of Tennessee. Her surviving grandchildren include Sarah Shoemaker, Tori Richardson, Wade Player, Whitney Player, and Mary Bayne. In addition, she leaves five great grandchildren. Other survivors include a sister, Mary Lynn (Dan) Bills of North Augusta, SC, and a brother Stanly (Jeannie) Godbold of Mississippi; two nieces, Melissa Thomas and Heidi Rives, and two nephews, Todd Bills and Kran Dugar. A Memorial Service will be held at 7 P.M. Friday in the Chapel of the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home with Jon Richardson officiating. Burial will be private Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.
Published in The State on June 27, 2019