Doris Green
1940 - 2020
Doris Green
April 27, 1940 - October 17, 2020
Columbia , South Carolina - Doris Mello Green, 80, passed peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Her children are comforted knowing MaaMaa and Pops are reunited and shagging in heaven. Born at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late John C. Mello and Dorothy Rhodes Mello. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Bobby Green.
Doris is survived by her three children Lynn (Nelson) Nye of Columbia, Billy (Michele) Green of Cumming, GA and Lori (Karl, deceased) Sjoberg of Columbia. Doris treasured her eight grandchildren, English (Christopher) Cousins, Brooke Nye, Kalyn (Taylor) Wilson, Ashton Sjoberg, Trey Green, Tres Nye, Lennsey Beth Sjoberg and Josh Green. She is also survived by sisters Jean (Jack) Gandy and Hallie (Woody) Strickland as well as a brother John (Lisa) Mello.
The family will have a small gathering at the home on Wednesday, October 21 3:00 – 6:00 PM.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com


Published in & from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service
914 Meeting St.
West Columbia, SC 29169
803-794-1743
