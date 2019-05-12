Doris Grimes Willis COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Doris Grimes Willis, 94, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at Kathwood Baptist Church, with visitation following the service. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Willis passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, due to complications from pneumonia. Born in Albertville, AL on September 2, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Henry Grimes and Emily Dendy Grimes. She attended schools in Albertville and graduated from high school in 1941. Doris was married to Louie Stroup from 1942-1979 and Paul Willis from 1981-2006. She was a member of Kathwood Baptist Church. Surviving are her daughter, Joanne Willis; son, Wayne Willis (Wanda); grandchildren, John B. Willis (Melanie), Jeffrey W. Willis, Jason R. Willis (Lydia), Jean W. Bush, Amy W. Aaron (Bryan), Haley A. Willis; great-grandchildren, Ben, Jason, Braxton, and Barrett Willis, Toby and Elizabeth Bush, and Leah, Sydney, and William Aaron. In addition to her parents and her first and second husbands, she was preceded in death by her son, John B. Willis, Sr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kathwood Baptist Church Building Fund, 4900 Trenholm Rd, Columbia, SC 29206. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on May 12, 2019