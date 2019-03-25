Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Harley. View Sign

Doris Watson Harley "Dot" LEXINGTON Doris "Dot" Watson Harley passed peacefully on March 23, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born in Peak, SC on August 12, 1927 to the late Sam Rowe and Annie Counts Rowe. She was the widow of her loving husband, William K. Harley. Mrs. Harley enjoyed a long career at the SC Department of Mental Health and retired after 33 years. She went on to work as a Florist where she could share her love for flowers and bringing joy to others. She was deeply rooted in her faith and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Meemaw, as she was affectionately known by everyone, was a treasure to her family and all who knew her. She would quickly "adopt" you into her fold and always had a hug to share. Mrs. Harley is survived by her son, Paul Watson (Wendy); grandchildren, Paige Cogdill Boykin (George), Ashley Cogdill Barber (John) and John-Paul Watson; great-grandchildren, Mary Ashley and Georgia Boykin, Griffin Sturkie, Ben Barber, Chelsea Fulwood (Jordan), Ryan Barber and Willow Rose Watson; loving nephew, Eddie Pearce and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband; her parents; her daughter, Nan Watson Cogdill, son, Devon Watson, son-in-law, Bill Cogdill and great-granddaughter, Laura Addison Boykin. The family is grateful to her loving caregivers and Lighthouse Hospice who gave her much joy and comfort. Funeral services for Mrs. Harley will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with interment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House of the Carolinas, 706 Grove Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

Doris Watson Harley "Dot" LEXINGTON Doris "Dot" Watson Harley passed peacefully on March 23, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born in Peak, SC on August 12, 1927 to the late Sam Rowe and Annie Counts Rowe. She was the widow of her loving husband, William K. Harley. Mrs. Harley enjoyed a long career at the SC Department of Mental Health and retired after 33 years. She went on to work as a Florist where she could share her love for flowers and bringing joy to others. She was deeply rooted in her faith and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Meemaw, as she was affectionately known by everyone, was a treasure to her family and all who knew her. She would quickly "adopt" you into her fold and always had a hug to share. Mrs. Harley is survived by her son, Paul Watson (Wendy); grandchildren, Paige Cogdill Boykin (George), Ashley Cogdill Barber (John) and John-Paul Watson; great-grandchildren, Mary Ashley and Georgia Boykin, Griffin Sturkie, Ben Barber, Chelsea Fulwood (Jordan), Ryan Barber and Willow Rose Watson; loving nephew, Eddie Pearce and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband; her parents; her daughter, Nan Watson Cogdill, son, Devon Watson, son-in-law, Bill Cogdill and great-granddaughter, Laura Addison Boykin. The family is grateful to her loving caregivers and Lighthouse Hospice who gave her much joy and comfort. Funeral services for Mrs. Harley will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with interment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House of the Carolinas, 706 Grove Rd., Greenville, SC 29605. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Mar. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close