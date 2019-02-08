Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Hartley. View Sign

Doris Baggott Hartley PELION - Doris Baggott Hartley, 90, of Pelion passed into the awaiting arms of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday afternoon, February 5th, 2019. She joined in eternal rest her husband James Milford Hartley; siblings Edward S. Baggott, Buel G. Baggott and Joyce B. Carey; and her parents Henry Simpson "Bub" & Lila G. Baggott. She was also met by her many loving pets at the Rainbow Bridge. She is survived by daughters Starr (Bill) Flagg and Nancy (Steven) Sullivan, Grandson Tripp Corley, Great Grandson Hamilton J. Hartley, and family Georganna Sherman and several nieces and nephews. Our mother loved her church, the Pelion United Methodist Church, always a faithful servant and put God first in our family. She loved her community and during her younger years was a vital part in its growth. Viewing is 10:00 am Saturday, February 9 at the Pelion United Methodist Church with services to follow at 11:00 am. Pastor Julious Hadden will conduct the service. Family will receive friends after the service in the fellowship hall. Special thank you to special Grandson Tripp and Debbie who were her caregivers in the last several weeks. Also, thank you to Amedisys Hospice and Mariane, Yolanda, Katie for their help and amazing dedication and caring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pelion United Methodist Church, 861 Bushberry Road, Pelion, SC 29123. Please sign the online guest book at

