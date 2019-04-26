Doris S. Knight GASTON - Funeral Service for Doris Sightler Knight, 88, will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Gantt Street Baptist Church, Cayce, SC. Burial will follow at First Baptist Church Gaston Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gantt Street Baptist Church Mission Fund 2121 Gantt Street, Cayce, SC 29033. Mrs. Knight entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Born in Gaston, she was a daughter of the late Archie Daniel and Jessie Pound Sightler. Mrs. Knight was a member of First Baptist Church Gaston, but has faithfully attended Gantt Street Baptist Church with her daughter since the death of her husband. She was a retired mail carrier. Surviving include her daughter, Ann Knight (Gene) Rowell; brothers, Danny (Judy) Sightler, Harvel (Linda) Sightler and Gerald (Jill) Sightler; sisters, Helen S. Lockman and Shirley S. Rosenheim; grandchildren, Nicole Brackett, Trey Rowell, Jessica Muse, Andrea Gwaltney, Allan Poole, and Jackie Jones; great-grandchildren, Laurel, Luke, Evan, Morgan, Karen, Beau, Jenna, Savannah, Isabella, Jackson, Tillman, and Tristan. She was predeceased by husband, James F. Knight, Sr.; son, James F. Knight, Jr.; daughter, Jennifer Knight Poole; and sister, Silvia S. Toole. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2019