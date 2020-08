Or Copy this URL to Share

Doris Lenora Barnes IRMO, SC - Graveside service for Ms. Doris Lenora Barnes, 69, of 313 Mapleview Drive, Irmo will be held 4:00 p.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Community Cemetery in Swansea. Ms. Barnes passed away, July 28, 2020. Viewing will be from 12 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may visit the residence and also call the funeral home.



