Doris Lorine Smith Waters LEESVILLE - Doris Lorine Smith Waters, 63, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, at Oak Grove Baptist Church (Lexington County) with interment in the church cemetery with Rev. Dennis Metts officiating. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Active pallbearers will be her grandsons. Mrs. Waters was born in Leesville, SC, daughter of the late Homer Hubert and Ruby Jean Brazell Smith. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Surviving are her daughters, Ruby Ramirez of Leesville, Kimberly Leon of Graniteville; siblings, Patsy Burgess, Geneva (Carl) Burgess, Jeffery Scott (Becky) Smith, Staci Smith; seventeen grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Weslie Marie Waters and grandson, Travis Crapps. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Milton Shealy Funeral Home c/o Doris Waters, 115 North Pine Street, Batesburg, SC 29006. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in The State on Feb. 4, 2020