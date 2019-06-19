Doris Mae Kunkle Hipp NEWBERRY - Doris Mae Kunkle Hipp, 94, widow of Carol Hipp, died Monday, June 17, 2019 at J.F. Hawkins Nursing Home. Born on September 24, 1924 in Newberry, she was a daughter of the late Epting and Ellen Hawkins Kunkle. She retired from Carter & Holmes and was a member for over 75 years at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. She had a great love for flowers and greatly enjoyed working in her garden. Mrs. Hipp is survived by her daughter, Sue Ellen H. (Warren) Adams; a son, Leslie C. (Beth) Hipp; a sister, Ruby K. Dawkins, grandchildren, Paula Adams and Chris Adams and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Elmer Kunkle, Evelyn Lake, Voight Kunkle and Louis Kunkle. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Jimmy Counts. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6:00 8:00 pm at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1254 Glenn Street, Ext., Newberry, SC 29108 or to the . The family would like to thank the staff of J.F. Hawkins Nursing Home and MSA Hospice for their loving care.

