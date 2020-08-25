Doris Marie Rowe Williams COLUMBIA - Doris Marie Rowe Williams, 71, of Columbia, died Saturday, August 22, 2020. Born December 2, 1948, in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Alfred LaBorde Rowe and Clara Gertrude Medlin Rowe. Prior to her illness, she was employed as a waitress at Quincy's Restaurant at the intersection of Hwy 378 and I-26 for 26 years. Mrs. Williams enjoyed yardwork and growing beautiful flowers in her garden. Survivors include her son, James Darron Williams; grandchildren, Stone Ange Williams and Sarena Ange Williams; as well as her great-grandchildren, Kam Darrell Stroman and Kingston Anthony Wise. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Billy Rowe, David Rowe, Tony Rowe, Larry Rowe, Gary Rowe, and Barbara Ann Beck. The service for Mrs. Williams will be held privately. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
.