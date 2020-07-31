1/2
Doris McIntyre
Doris Allen McIntyre COLUMBIA - The funeral service for Doris Allen McIntyre will be held at 1:00 p.m., July 31, 2020, at Woodfield Park Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jeff Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 o'clock at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Woodfield Park Baptist Church, 1834 Morninglo Lane, Columbia, SC 29223. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Woodfield Park Baptist Church
JUL
31
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Woodfield Park Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
