Doris Renate Weich Moore
March 21, 1942 - October 19, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Doris Renate Weich Moore died on October 19, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina. Born on March 21, 1942 in Eisenach, Germany, she immigrated to the United States in 1965 with her husband, Carlton Horace Moore, Sr. and their two daughters, Debbie and Christina. Following assignments at Fort Sill, OK and Fort Campbell, KY, the family moved back to Frankfurt, Germany during Carl's first tour in Vietnam. In 1969, during Carl's second Vietnam tour, Renate moved with her daughters and three-month old son, Chuck, to Shreveport, LA. In 1971, Carl was stationed at Fort Jackson Army Base in Columbia. The family moved into their home on March 15, 1971, where Renate lived until her death.
An avid devotee of Johannes Sebastian Bach, Renate often fondly celebrated the fact that she was born in the same town and on the same day as was Bach. She, like Bach, was also baptized in the same font at the St. Georgenkirche in Eisenach, Germany.
Renate was Choir Director/Director of Music at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Columbia from 1973 - 1985. In 1984, she founded the German Christmas Service as a gift for German speaking Christians living in the Midlands. She also served as the Executive Assistant in the Office of Development at Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary from 1980 - 1992, retiring on disability due to Multiple Sclerosis. Renate was engulfed in seminary life, often singing with their choir, and joining the Columbia Lutheran Bach Choir.
Renate was the facilitator of the Evening Self-Help MS Group for over twenty years. She joined Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Columbia and has been active in the Senior Choir, Sunday School and various committees. She also established a Recorder Choir which played at Ebenezer and toured the area.
Renate was the daughter of the late Heinrich and Lisa Weich. She is survived by children Debbie Stirewalt (John), of Columbia, SC, Christina Buck (Cameron), of Huntington Beach, CA and Chuck Moore (Alma) of Austin, TX, and grandchildren Hannah Stirewalt Jackson (Matt), Clara Stirewalt, Isabella Buck, Gabriel Moore and Arion Moore, brother Gerd Weich (Jutta), Frankfurt, Germany, nieces and nephews in Germany and in the United States, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law in Germany and the United States. She is preceded in death by her parents, Heinrich and Lisa, and sister, Lilo Dorsheimer (Heiner). Renate was excited about the prospect of becoming a great-grandmother as her granddaughter, Hannah, is expecting. She leaves behind many friends at Ebenezer Church, the Lutheran Seminary, the Multiple Sclerosis community, and others worldwide.
Renate leaves a special thanks to her caregivers Daisy Mocks and Ella Sabb and therapists Brian Henderson, Eric Grumbach and Sharon Watson.
A funeral service will be held at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 1301 Richland Street, Columbia, SC on Friday, October 23 at 10:00 a.m. The service is limited to invited family and friends. A livestream link to the service may be found at Ebenezer Lutheran Church's website www.ebenezerlutheran.org
. Following the service, the family will gather for a graveside interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the National MS Society, Greater Carolinas Chapter, 3101 Industrial Drive, Suite 210, Raleigh, NC 27609 and the Patrons and Friends of the Arts at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 1301 Richland Street, Columbia, SC 29201.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.