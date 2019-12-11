Doris R. Fulmer CHAPIN Doris R. Fulmer, 88, was born May 1, 1931 in Winnsboro, SC and passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Solie Marthers Walker and Herbert Rowe. Doris was devoted to the Lord and Bible, her sassy sisters and cooking. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Fulmer is survived by her daughters, Carol Branham of Ridgeway, Donna Derrick (Allan) of Chapin, Gail Wicker of Little Mountain; sons, Ricky Branham (Chris) of Chapin, Larry Fulmer (Shirley) of Peak; 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, LeGrand S. Fulmer and sons, Walter Eugene Branham, George F. Branham and Carlton Matthews. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Chapin Presbyterian Church with interment to follow at Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel. Memorials can be made to Chapin Presbyterian Church in her honor. www.caughmanchapin.com
Published in The State on Dec. 11, 2019