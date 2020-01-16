Doris S. Branch GASTON Funeral services for Doris S. Branch, 84, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with interment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the , 140 Stoneridge Dr., Ste. 210, Columbia, SC 29210/www.alz.org. Mrs. Branch was born October 19, 1935 in Gaston, SC and passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Sarah Donahue and Perry Spires. Mrs. Branch is survived by her husband, Arthur Branch; daughter, Marlene Belk (Russ); grandchildren, Curtis Bowen, Ryan Belk (Erin), Lauren Sturkie (Tyler); great grandson, Luke Bowen; sisters, Sar Harmon (Ellis), Annie Laura Sturkie (Lamar); brothers, Steve Spires (Dolly), Larry Spires and her loving and caring best friend, Lena Clark. She was predeceased by her daughter, Rhonda Branch Sanford and brother, Robert Spires. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Opus Post-Acute Rehab and Agape Hospice. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Jan. 16, 2020