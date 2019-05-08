Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Doris S. Cantey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Doris S. Cantey ORANGEBURG - Funeral services for Dr. Doris S. Cantey, 87, of 2852 Rosehaven Lane, Orangeburg, will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2202 Riverbank Dr., Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Father Wilbroad Mwape is officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations payable to the SCSU Foundation, Post Office Box 7187, SC State University, Orangeburg, SC 29117. Please remember to include in the "Pay to the Order of line on the church" A.I. MOSE Counseling Conference. Dr. Cantey passed away on May 1, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington, SC. Visitation is from 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Simmons Funeral Home, with an Alpha Kappa Alpha Omega service from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Sharon Brewster, 2852 Rosehaven Lane, Orangeburg or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg. Online condolences may be sent to

