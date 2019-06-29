Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM State Street Baptist Church Celebration of Life 3:00 PM State Street Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Doris S. Harvey CAYCE - Doris Ellen Sandlin Harvey, 83, resident of Cayce for 53 years, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Agape Hospice House of Lexington. Born August 23, 1935 in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late James Angris Sandlin and Edna Marie Cantrell Sandlin. Known to many as "Harvey", she was the owner of Harvey's Daycare for more than 45 years. Doris loved all the children at "Harvey's" as if they were her own and was very proud to have been a part of nurturing them into their adult lives. She also shared her parenting knowledge and skills to the parents that came through the front door at "Harvey's". Doris loved her neighborhood and church very much and was actively involved in both. In the community, Doris was a member and past President and Treasurer of the Edenwood Garden Club. She was instrumental in the annual Edenwood Garden Club Christmas Tree Sale, neighborhood Christmas decorating, the Edenwood Yard of the Month committee, as well as a former board member of the Edenwood Neighborhood Association (ENA) and former board member of the Edenwood Swim Club. Doris was also an active member of State Street Baptist Church where she was a member of the Barbara Zeigler Cable Sunday School Class and a past teacher of the children's Wednesday night Mission Friends. Doris is survived by two daughters, Donna M. Harvey of Cayce, SC. and Sherry H. Crain of Northport, AL; two sons, John D. Harvey, Jr. of New Orleans, LA and Mack C. (Maribeth) Harvey of Prosperity, SC; one brother, Chris A. (Patti) Sandlin of Roanoke Rapids, NC; two grandchildren, Anna Carroll Crain of Northport, AL. and Anthony Michael Harvey of New Orleans, LA; and her loyal companion "Buddy" who was always by her side. She also has numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted Sunday, June 30th at 3:00pm at State Street Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at the church. A time of fellowship for family and friends will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to The Jimmy Quinn Scholarship Fund in care of State Street Baptist Church, 1420 State Street, Cayce, SC. 29033. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Agape Hospice House, Lexington Medical Center, Still Hopes Assisted Living, Comfort Keepers, Ms. Janie and Tiffany for their dedication and loving care they provided to Doris. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the Harvey family and Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

