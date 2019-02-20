Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Warren. View Sign

Doris M. Warren COLUMBIA Doris M Warren, 91, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away February 14, 2019. She was born on June 18, 1927 in Asheville, North Carolina to the late Hampton and Mabel Moore. She retired after 36 years from the South Carolina Education Association. Doris is survived by her husband of 70 years, Fred (Bud) Warren of Columbia, SC a daughter, Marcia McIntosh and her husband, Ed McIntosh of Columbia, SC, a son, Russ Warren of Columbia, SC, five grandchildren, Michael McIntosh of Kannapolis, NC, Melissa Varner and her husband Jason Varner of Charleston, SC, Melanie Robillard of Columbia, SC, Edward McIntosh and his wife, Robin of Charlotte, NC, Lindsay Tillou of Columbia, SC and three great-grandchildren, Hayley Robillard of Columbia, SC, Abigail Robillard of Columbia, SC and Ryan Simpson of Charlotte, NC. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Irene Ballard of Asheville, NC and Alice Moore of Asheville, NC. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209 from 11:00AM to 12:00PM. There will be a private family burial following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the (SC Chapter) or . The family would like to thank Prisma Health Richland Hospital, 5th floor ICU, 10th floor W Neurology and Hospice for their care and support. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

845 Leesburg Rd

Columbia , SC 29209

