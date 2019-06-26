|
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Doris Wilson CAMDEN - Funeral services for Doris Trimnal Wilson, 86, of Camden, SC, will be held at the Church of the Ascension, Rembert, SC, at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Rev. Joel Osborne will officiate. Burial will follow in Quaker Cemetery, 713 Meeting Street, Camden, SC. The family will receive friends at 1:00 PM, one hour prior to the service in the Church Parish House. Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Doris died Monday, June 24, 2019. Doris was born in Bishopville, SC to the late Dalton Alexander and Lila Davis Trimnal. She loved her husband for 70 years. She encouraged her children through all of life's struggles and accomplishments. She prayed faithfully for all requests that came to her. She served her First Baptist Church lovingly through teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, and ministering to others with notes and food, phone calls and visits. She was interested in all things. She lived life until she went home to Jesus. She loved to travel and she and daddy visited many beautiful countries after they retired. Israel was especially meaningful. Doris is survived by her husband, Wilbur "Buddy" Wilson; daughters, Robin Lawless (David) of Knoxville, TN, Bambi Rice (Ed) of Chapin, SC, Shannon Wilson of Rock Hill, SC; son, David Wilson of Rembert, SC; grandchildren, Rachel Pemberton (Ralph), Courtney Turner (Eric), Caroline Barber (Buck), Samuel Lawless, Clayton Campbell, Micayla Gilfillan and Erica Gilfillan; great-grandchildren, Charlie, Lizzie, Theo, and Ezra; and brother, David Trimnal. Doris was predeceased by brothers, Melford, Olin, James R. and Marion F. and Victor Trimnal; sister, Genevieve Rogers Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Wilson family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on June 26, 2019
