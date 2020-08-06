Doris Young

Doris L. Young ELLOREE - Doris L. Young, 94, widow of Edward James "Bo" Young, died on July 30, 2020. Mrs. Young was born in Columbia, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Arthur Tillmon Lemons and Lois Marcena Caulder Lemons. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Elloree and the Philathea Sunday School class. She dearly loved her family and her grandchildren, they were her happy place. She loved to cook for family and friends. She always took time to play with her children and grandchildren. Doris' motto was "what didn't get done in the morning or at night, could wait till the next day". Her afternoons were spent with her children, grandchildren, or friends. She loved to read all kinds of books but especially her Bible. She encouraged her children to do so too. She read twenty chapters a day in her bible until she was 80 years old, then she cut it back to 10 chapters a day. She told her children you always learn something new, or gain greater insight each time you read it through. Mrs. Young was preceded in death by her husband; her sons, Richard James "Dick" Young and Edward James "Eddie" Young, Jr; her daughter, Maria M. Manuel. Surviving are her daughter, Kathryn D. Lancaster and husband Glenn of Elloree, SC; daughter in law Machelle S. Young, of Florence, SC; Wilburn "Wib" Manuel and wife Julie of Salisbury, NC; Granddaughters, Leslie Young Jeffords and husband Andy of Florence, SC, Ashlyn Y. Ham and husband Allen of Darlington, SC, Brock D. Hannay and husband Stephen of St. Matthews, SC, Terri L. Austin and husband Greg of Holly Hill, SC, Elizabeth Arden Pennington and husband James of Birmingham, Alabama, Katherine Lee Marcus and husband David of Lewisville, NC; Grandsons, Parrish N. Lambert and wife Beth of Darlington, SC, Richard James "Rick" Young and wife Stevette of Dovesville, SC, Daniel L. Dantzler, Jr and Stormi Middleton of Lexington, SC; 17 great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 a private service will be held at Kistler Hardee Funeral Home, 315 Pearl St., Darlington, SC. Family is to gather at 10 AM and the funeral service, directed by her grandson Rick Young, will begin at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice safe distancing. Memorials may be made to: The First Baptist Church of Elloree, PO Box 387, Elloree, SC, 29047 or The Elloree Heritage Museum, PO Box 54, Elloree, SC 29047



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store