Dorothea (Dorothy) Ezzell COLUMBIA - Dorothea (Dorothy) Ezzell, 77, of Columbia, SC lost her hard fought battle from Pancreatic Cancer on December 17, 2019. She was born on August 1, 1942 to the late Lettie and Julius Wilson. Dorothy had a deep love for gardening and her yard was her passion. She never met a stranger, anywhere she went, she left with new friends. She was not just a grandmother to the grandchildren God gave her, but she was Nana to the neighborhood kids as well. Her greatest joy in life came from helping others who were less fortunate. Her ultimate goal in life was to make others smile, to spread love to others, and to change the world one person at a time. She is survived by her son, Ricky Ezzell and a daughter, Sherry Carmen; grandchildren, Kimberly Yonce, David Cook, Justin (Amber) Ezzell, Nicole (Matthew) Blackman, Katelyn Ezzell, and Shane (Kayla) Cook, and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Ray Ezzell; her brother, JR Wilson and her sister, Yvonne Trogdon. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Care Team at SCOA, her beloved Doctor Craig Maylath, and her many prayer warriors. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to SCOA Cares Foundation, www.scoacares.org. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Dec. 20, 2019