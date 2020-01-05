Dorothea Holmes WHITE ROCK Dorothea Holmes died November 29, 2019. She was born November 5, 1921 in Berkeley County, South Carolina to the late Nicholas and Meta Spitzer. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Church in White Rock, SC. Dorothea was a graduate of the University of South Carolina nursing program with a Bachelor of Science degree. She worked in the nursing field until her retirement. She volunteered for many years at the Lowman Home in White Rock, SC. Her interests included family, gardening, sewing and reading. She was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church and was involved in various charities. She also sewed and crocheted different articles of clothing to donate to others. She is survived by her sons, James E. Holmes and John D. Holmes (Janet); former daughters-in-law, Linda Holmes Fanning, Phyllis Holmes Henson; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Charles E. Holmes; sons, Clyde H. Holmes and Eric A. Holmes and brothers, George Spitzer and Nick Spitzer. www.caughmanchapin.com
Published in The State on Jan. 5, 2020