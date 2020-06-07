Dorothy Adams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Adams HOPKINS, SC - Dorothy B. Adams, 75, was called home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm at JP Holley Funeral Home Chapel, Garners Ferry Road. Trustee Dorothy B. Adams is survived by her daughters, Corine D. (Karl) Adams, Adriene Reese; son, Howard J. (Patsy) Adams, II; sisters-in-law, Doris Y. Brown, Edna D. Hair; brother-in-law, Joe D. (Mary) Brown; grandchildren, J.C., Khalil, Kamil, Layfette, Tariq, Ayauna, Madison; great-grandchildren, Destiny, Martae, Keion, Kaylin; other loving relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
J.P. Holley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.P. Holley Funeral Home
8132 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29209
803-695-1666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved