Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family

Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family

Dorothy Adams HOPKINS, SC - Dorothy B. Adams, 75, was called home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm at JP Holley Funeral Home Chapel, Garners Ferry Road. Trustee Dorothy B. Adams is survived by her daughters, Corine D. (Karl) Adams, Adriene Reese; son, Howard J. (Patsy) Adams, II; sisters-in-law, Doris Y. Brown, Edna D. Hair; brother-in-law, Joe D. (Mary) Brown; grandchildren, J.C., Khalil, Kamil, Layfette, Tariq, Ayauna, Madison; great-grandchildren, Destiny, Martae, Keion, Kaylin; other loving relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store