Dorothy Amick Lever IRMO - Dorothy Amick Lever, 77, of Irmo, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born in Columbia, SC on October 19, 1942, to the late AJ George Amick and Earline Wicker Amick. Dorothy was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in White Rock and a graduate of Irmo High School. She dedicated over 30 years in the Accounting Department at South Eastern Freight Lines. Dorothy loved to travel and enjoyed eating out, especially unique places off the beaten path. Surviving are her daughter, Elizabeth L. Bollinger; two grandchildren, Michael Bollinger, and Kayla Bollinger. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Augustus Butler Lever; sister, Marcia Ann Amick, and son-in-law, Scott Bollinger. A special thanks to Heart of Hospice and Sue, Carlotta, Megan, Matthew, and special friend, Robin. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 in the Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery, 2081 Dutch Fork Rd White Rock, South Carolina, 29177, with the Reverend Matthew Mark Greg officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the South Carolina American Cancer Society
, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com