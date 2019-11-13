Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Barbara Balcerek. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM St. Peter's Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Barbara Balcerek COLUMBIA - A Memorial Mass for Dorothy Barbara Balcerek, 98, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, with a reception to follow. Inurnment will held at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery in East Eden, New York. Dorothy was born on All Saints Day, November 1, 1924 in Buffalo, NY to Edward and Cecilia Januszkiewicz. Mrs. Balcerek was raised on her grandfather's farm in East Eden and at age 18 she moved to Buffalo to join the war effort. In the model of "Rosie the Riveter" she worked as a riveter building airplanes. Her partner inside the plane was Chester "Chet" Balcerek, who became her partner for life when they married in 1946. After the war, factories building war planes transitioned to develop and manufacture products and technologies used in the Aerospace and Defense Industry. Dorothy worked over the years for Moog and Carlton. She loved her job and the people she worked with. On November 1, 1989, she retired and the following spring she moved to Columbia, SC to be near her son, Thomas and his wife, Sara. After moving to Columbia she discovered the art and craft of needlepoint and over the years created many beautiful works of art, winning many first place ribbons at the State Fair. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Chester Balcerek, and her siblings, Mildred and Dennis. In 2016, she lost her beloved only child, Thomas Balcerek. Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Sara Balcerek of Columbia, and her family in Greeley, PA. Dorothy spent the last year of her life at The Palmettos on Parklane. The family wishes to extend their many heartfelt thanks to the staff for their love and care. Also, many thanks to Debra Kelly and Denise Hudson for their care, and a special thanks to a dear friend and devoted advocate, Marie Meglen. Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Balcerek's honor to Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Road, Columbia, South Carolina 29201 or to a . Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

