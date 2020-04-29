Dorothy Bell Dunlap SAVANNAH, GA - Dorothy Bell Dunlap, age 92, of Savannah, Georgia passed at home peacefully on April 23 under the care of Hospice Savannah. Born in Atlanta, she was the daughter of Wallace and Hazel James Bell. She was preceded in death by youngest son, John Dunlap. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Richard Thornwell Dunlap of Savannah; sons, Richard (Landrum, SC), James (Hockessin, DE) and daughter, Melissa Dupree (Savannah, GA); sister, Emily DiCesare (Virginia); six grandchildren (Shelby, Elaine, Anne, Clinton, Wilson, and Dorothy) and one great grandchild (Wallace). Mrs. Dunlap was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and spent her career as a secretary and a case manager for the South Carolina Department of Social Services in Camden, SC. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Laurens, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice Savannah (P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416). Please sign or online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Published in The State on Apr. 29, 2020