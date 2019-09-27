Dorothy Odom Bibbs- Pralour COLUMBIA Funeral services for Ms. Dorothy Odom Bibbs-Pralour will be held 3:00 p.m. (viewing at 2:00 p.m.) Saturday at Haskell Heights First Baptist Church, 1231 Blue Ridge Terrace, with burial at Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 W. Dunbar Road, West Columbia. Viewing for Ms. Bibbs-Pralour will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Bibbs Garner. Surviving are her children, Delores B. Rush and Robert Bibbs, Jr.; and a host of loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Ms. Bibbs-Pralour can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 27, 2019