Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dorothy Mae Rhodes Blackwell RIDGELAND - Dorothy Mae Rhodes Blackwell, 92, of Ridgeland and formerly of Columbia, died Monday, February 11, 2019. Born October 1, 1926, in Camden, SC, she was a daughter of the late John and Mamie Hinson Rhodes. Mrs. Blackwell was the matriarch of her family and a homemaker her entire life. She was a devout Christian and a member of First Church of God in Columbia. Mrs. Blackwell volunteered many hours in the cancer center of the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. She was also instrumental in local fundraisers for the WWII Memorial in Washington, DC. Survivors include her son Andrew Lee Hinson, Sr. (Sally) of Goose Creek, SC; grandchildren, Carmen H. Pinckney (Charles C.) of Ridgeland, SC, Carly Hinson Stevens (Tony) of Goose Creek, SC, Andrew Lee Hinson, Jr. of Columbia, and Charlie Wesley (Kristen) of Columbia; as well as her great-grandchildren, Charlotte Ryan Pinckney, Maddie Hinson, C. J. Wesley, Trent Wesley, Mia Wesley, Josh Stevens, and Hannah Stevens. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Blackwell was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Jack Blackwell, and her brothers, G.C., Frank, and Pete Rhodes. The funeral service for Mrs. Blackwell will be held 2 o'clock, Friday, February 15th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia with Reverend Richard J. Rusnak officiating. Interment will follow at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 o'clock at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Dorothy Mae Rhodes Blackwell RIDGELAND - Dorothy Mae Rhodes Blackwell, 92, of Ridgeland and formerly of Columbia, died Monday, February 11, 2019. Born October 1, 1926, in Camden, SC, she was a daughter of the late John and Mamie Hinson Rhodes. Mrs. Blackwell was the matriarch of her family and a homemaker her entire life. She was a devout Christian and a member of First Church of God in Columbia. Mrs. Blackwell volunteered many hours in the cancer center of the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. She was also instrumental in local fundraisers for the WWII Memorial in Washington, DC. Survivors include her son Andrew Lee Hinson, Sr. (Sally) of Goose Creek, SC; grandchildren, Carmen H. Pinckney (Charles C.) of Ridgeland, SC, Carly Hinson Stevens (Tony) of Goose Creek, SC, Andrew Lee Hinson, Jr. of Columbia, and Charlie Wesley (Kristen) of Columbia; as well as her great-grandchildren, Charlotte Ryan Pinckney, Maddie Hinson, C. J. Wesley, Trent Wesley, Mia Wesley, Josh Stevens, and Hannah Stevens. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Blackwell was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Jack Blackwell, and her brothers, G.C., Frank, and Pete Rhodes. The funeral service for Mrs. Blackwell will be held 2 o'clock, Friday, February 15th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia with Reverend Richard J. Rusnak officiating. Interment will follow at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 o'clock at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

(803) 754-6290 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close