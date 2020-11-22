1/1
Dorothy Boone
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Boone
December 19, 1932 - November 15, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Dorothy Abrams Boone was born on December 19,
1932 in Columbia, South Carolina to the late Frank and Haddie
Rutherford Abrams. Dorothy was the last remaining of
five children. She was a part of the first graduating class of
C.A. Johnson High School. Dorothy married the late Theodore
Boone and four children were born from this union.
Dorothy leaves behind four children [Willette, Terence,
Theodosia, Allyson], nine grandchildren, thirteen greatgrandchildren,
two great-great-grandchildren, cousins, friends,
and a host of nieces [Bernice Mayes, Geraldine Evans] and
nephews [Robert Footman, Bernard (Cynthia) Footman, Frank
(Kim) Footman].
A graveside service will be held Monday, November 23, 2020, 11:00 at Palmetto Cemetery 5101 Fairfield Road, Columbia, SC 29203. A viewing will be held today from 3-5 at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Palmetto Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
803-254-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved