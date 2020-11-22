Dorothy BooneDecember 19, 1932 - November 15, 2020Columbia, South Carolina - Dorothy Abrams Boone was born on December 19,1932 in Columbia, South Carolina to the late Frank and HaddieRutherford Abrams. Dorothy was the last remaining offive children. She was a part of the first graduating class ofC.A. Johnson High School. Dorothy married the late TheodoreBoone and four children were born from this union.Dorothy leaves behind four children [Willette, Terence,Theodosia, Allyson], nine grandchildren, thirteen greatgrandchildren,two great-great-grandchildren, cousins, friends,and a host of nieces [Bernice Mayes, Geraldine Evans] andnephews [Robert Footman, Bernard (Cynthia) Footman, Frank(Kim) Footman].A graveside service will be held Monday, November 23, 2020, 11:00 at Palmetto Cemetery 5101 Fairfield Road, Columbia, SC 29203. A viewing will be held today from 3-5 at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home.