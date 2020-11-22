Dorothy Boone
December 19, 1932 - November 15, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Dorothy Abrams Boone was born on December 19,
1932 in Columbia, South Carolina to the late Frank and Haddie
Rutherford Abrams. Dorothy was the last remaining of
five children. She was a part of the first graduating class of
C.A. Johnson High School. Dorothy married the late Theodore
Boone and four children were born from this union.
Dorothy leaves behind four children [Willette, Terence,
Theodosia, Allyson], nine grandchildren, thirteen greatgrandchildren,
two great-great-grandchildren, cousins, friends,
and a host of nieces [Bernice Mayes, Geraldine Evans] and
nephews [Robert Footman, Bernard (Cynthia) Footman, Frank
(Kim) Footman].
A graveside service will be held Monday, November 23, 2020, 11:00 at Palmetto Cemetery 5101 Fairfield Road, Columbia, SC 29203. A viewing will be held today from 3-5 at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home.