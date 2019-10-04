Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Bowers Weeks Evans. View Sign Service Information Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg 3379 Columbia Rd Orangeburg , SC 29118 (803)-534-6621 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Orangeburg Lutheran Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Orangeburg Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Bowers Weeks Evans BAMBERG, - Mrs. Dorothy Bowers Weeks Evans, 92, widow of William G. Weeks, Jr. and Carlisle E. Evans, died Tuesday, October 2, 2019, at the Methodist Oaks in Orangeburg, SC. Funeral Services will be Friday, October 4, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Orangeburg Lutheran Church with Reverend Jim Vigen officiating. Burial will follow at Bamberg County Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church and at all other times at the home of Billy and Runelle Weeks. Dorothy was born December 11, 1926, in Estill, SC, the daughter of the late John D. Bowers and the late Mae Phillips Bowers. Dorothy earned a Bachelor of Education degree from Winthrop University. She retired after thirty years with Edisto Electric Co-op and was a member of Orangeburg Lutheran Church. Dorothy was known for her kindness, loving demeanor, and her love for the Lord and her family. She is survived by her sons, William G. Weeks, III. (Runelle) and Ed Evans; one brother, Bobby Bowers (Betty); granddaughter, Sarah Weeks Carter (Steven); great-grandchildren, Lexie Barnwell, William Weeks, Mary Monroe Carter, and Harlan Louise Carter. She was predeceased by two brothers, two sisters, and her grandson, William G. Weeks, IV. Memorials may be made to Orangeburg Lutheran Church, 610 Ellis Avenue, Orangeburg, SC 29115, M.A.M.A.S. Animal Society, 254 Slow Pitch Road, Bamberg, SC 29003, Cheese and Cracker Box, c/o Annual Christmas Food Drive, P. O. Box 303, Bamberg, SC 29003 or a . Online condolences may be expressed at

