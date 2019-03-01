Dorothy Camp Brown SUMMERVILLE - Dorothy Camp Brown, 95, of Summerville, SC, widow of Lore S. Brown, Jr., entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Summerville Presbyterian Church at 3:30 pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summerville Presbyterian Church, 407 South Laurel Street, Summerville, SC 29483, or the Villages of Summerville, 201 W. 9th North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Dorothy was born August 28, 1923 in Hartsville, SC, a daughter of the late William H. Camp, Sr. and Dorothy Hudgens Camp. She was a homemaker. Dorothy was a member of Summerville Presbyterian Church and was active with Presbyterian Women. Survivors include her brother, George Camp, Sr. of Hartsville; one niece, Wilhelmina Provost of Summerville; two nephews, Hugh Camp (Twyla) of Greenwood, SC and George Camp, Jr. of Columbia; two grand nephews; one grand-niece; special caretaker, Peggy Hawkins and all of the staff with Complete Care and special friends Paige and Frank Jordan. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.Parksfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 1, 2019