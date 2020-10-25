Dorothy "Dot" BuddinOctober 20, 1929 - October 23, 2020Cayce, South Carolina - Dorothy "Dot" Haugan Buddin, 91, of Cayce passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1929 in Staten Island, New York to the late Simon and Ethel Haugan. She graduated from North Charleston High School. Afterwards she went to work at the S.C. Ports Authority. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles M. Buddin, granddaughter, Stephanie Shipley and a brother, Harry Haugan.Dot was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She had many hobbies including singing, playing piano, painting and shopping. After her children were mostly grown, she worked part time at Still Hopes as a receptionist. Playing piano for the residents was a great joy. She was a member of Cayce United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and volunteered for many functions and events over the years.She is survived by 3 daughters, Rosemary Fitts (Steve) of Gaston SC, Sherri Shipley of Cayce, SC and Beth Cooler (Brian) of Bamberg, SC Grandchildren, Dee Dee Simmons (Ken), Christina Rucker (Jason), Steven Fitts (Leah), Charlie Shipley, Jadie Saliaris (Adam Browder), Brandon Cooler (Donny Lawrence) , Blake Cooler, Melanie Allison (Robert Johnson), Great grandchildren; McKenna, Kelsey and Salley Simmons, Bryce and Madison Rucker, William, Eliza and Molly Fitts, Oskar Saliaris, Cylas Browder, RJ and Ryker Johnson.The family held a private service on October 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cayce United Methodist Church Music Ministry, 1600 12th Street, Cayce SC 29033 and M.A.M.A.S Animal Society, 254 Slow Pitch Road, Bamberg, SC 29003. Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the family.