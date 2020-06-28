Dorothy Cannella

Dorothy M. Cannella RIDGEWAY Funeral service for Dorothy Mae Cannella, 85, will be held on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at El-Bethel Faith Community Church with burial to follow in Longtown Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to El-Bethel Faith Community Church Women's Ministry or Longtown Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund. Ms. Cannella passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born in Ridgeway, she was the daughter of the late David Palmer Stewart and Louise Guyton Sharpe. She retired from the Kansas Turnpike Authority and was a member of El-Bethel Faith Community Church. Surviving are her children, David Cannella, Debra Cannella, Anthony "Tony" Cannella, Lloyd "Dana" Cannella and Corey Cannella; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers, Billy Stewart, Palmer Stewart and Joe Stewart. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Jun. 28, 2020.