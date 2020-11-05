1/1
Dorothy Christine Kneece
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Christine Kneece
December 27, 1930 - November 1, 2020
Prosperity, South Carolina - Dorothy Christine Kneece, 89, of Prosperity, went home to be with the Lord on November 2, 2020. Christine was born in Graniteville, SC to Jake and Carrie Yonn on December 27, 1930. She married Linwood E. Kneece on March 19, 1952 in Graniteville. Christine is preceded in death by parents Jake and Carrie Yonn, husband Linwood Kneece, son Donald Kneece, sisters Valerie Kneece and Juanita Sherouse. Christine is survived by her children, Edward and Susan Kneece of Columbia, Teddy and Linda Kneece of Columbia, Lynne and Dean Plunkett of Prosperity, sisters Gale Askren of New Mexico, Diane Bennington and Sherry Shearer, both of Texas. Granddaughters Sandra Varney of Irmo, Tracy Stevens of Massachusetts, Christine Kneece of Blythewood, and one great-granddaughter, Lillian Varney of Irmo. One nephew, Rufus Kneece, Jr of North Augusta and one niece, Sandra Owensby of Irmo. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7 at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia, SC. Funeral services will be held in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. following visitation at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Brennan Aschleman of Calvary Chapel Northeast officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
01:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
(803) 776-1092
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved