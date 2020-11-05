Dorothy Christine Kneece
December 27, 1930 - November 1, 2020
Prosperity, South Carolina - Dorothy Christine Kneece, 89, of Prosperity, went home to be with the Lord on November 2, 2020. Christine was born in Graniteville, SC to Jake and Carrie Yonn on December 27, 1930. She married Linwood E. Kneece on March 19, 1952 in Graniteville. Christine is preceded in death by parents Jake and Carrie Yonn, husband Linwood Kneece, son Donald Kneece, sisters Valerie Kneece and Juanita Sherouse. Christine is survived by her children, Edward and Susan Kneece of Columbia, Teddy and Linda Kneece of Columbia, Lynne and Dean Plunkett of Prosperity, sisters Gale Askren of New Mexico, Diane Bennington and Sherry Shearer, both of Texas. Granddaughters Sandra Varney of Irmo, Tracy Stevens of Massachusetts, Christine Kneece of Blythewood, and one great-granddaughter, Lillian Varney of Irmo. One nephew, Rufus Kneece, Jr of North Augusta and one niece, Sandra Owensby of Irmo. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7 at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia, SC. Funeral services will be held in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. following visitation at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Brennan Aschleman of Calvary Chapel Northeast officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com