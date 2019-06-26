Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Cole Turbeville. View Sign Service Information Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home 221 Broad Street Sumter , SC 29150 (803)-775-9386 Graveside service 11:00 AM Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Cole Turbeville SUMTER - Dorothy Cole Turbeville, 95, widow of Daniel Eugene Turbeville, Jr., died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Covenant Place. Born in Enterprise, OR, she was a daughter of the late Donald F. Cole and Martha Weiss Cole. Mrs. Turbeville was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she served as a church officer, a Chancel Choir member for 40 years and she was active in the United Methodist Women. She was a retired NBSC (Synovus) Bank Officer with 25 years of service. Mrs Turbeville was an avid quilter and over the years designed and created many unique needlework projects. She was a devoted wife and mother and was especially fond of her little dogs. Surviving are a son, Daniel E. Turbeville, III (Diane); a daughter, Denise Turbeville Barker (Larry); five grandchildren, Daniel Turbeville (Janice), Elise Hanna (Paul), David Turbeville (Camilla), Ralph Barker (Sarah), Christine Miller (Daryl); seven great-grandchildren, Sam, Peter, Clementine Hanna, Maddox Miller, Adrian Wilson, Maddox Wilson, and Ben Barker. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Martha Turbeville and a brother, Bill Fisher. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Covenant Place for their devoted care and concern. Graveside services will be held at 11 A.M. Friday at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with the Reverend Diane Moseley officiating. Memorials may be made to the Debi Turbeville Scholarship, Columbia College, 1301 Columbia College Drive, Columbia, SC 29203 or to the . Online condolences may be sent to

